The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €23.40 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.59 ($20.70).

Shares of PSM opened at €18.08 ($21.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €7.39 ($8.69) and a fifty-two week high of €18.61 ($21.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

