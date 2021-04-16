The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

