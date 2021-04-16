The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.02) and last traded at GBX 523.02 ($6.83), with a volume of 27813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 491.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 435.94. The stock has a market cap of £639.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98.

About The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

