Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $103.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

