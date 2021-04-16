UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €121.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.07 ($127.14).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €109.30 ($128.59) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.85.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

