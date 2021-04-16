Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.79. Urban One shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 171,537 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

