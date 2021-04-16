VPC Impact Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,358 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 805% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.