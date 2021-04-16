Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €124.36 ($146.31).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €130.80 ($153.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 1-year high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

