Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,500 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 281,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

