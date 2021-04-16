Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodside Petroleum has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.