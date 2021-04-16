Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.45. 2,035,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,499. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

