Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.52 Million

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post $217.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.80 million to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 853,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 110.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

