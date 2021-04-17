$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOHU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 58.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 435,599 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 742.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

