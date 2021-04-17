-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of GME opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

