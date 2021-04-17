$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of ($5.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,969.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

