$0.79 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of PBH opened at $45.22 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

