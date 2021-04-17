$1.07 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King lifted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

