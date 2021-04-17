10,349 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

