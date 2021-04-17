11,065 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

