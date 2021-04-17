1,420 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Square by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 849,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $293,942,536 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Truist raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.59, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

