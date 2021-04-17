18,966 Shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $538.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,486 shares of company stock valued at $336,319 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

