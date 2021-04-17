2,000 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SI opened at $133.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

