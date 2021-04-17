$304.12 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $304.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.40 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $255,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSA opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.