366,465 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 366,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $941,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 88.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $173.96 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

