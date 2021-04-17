42,158 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

