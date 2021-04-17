5,646 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.