58,389 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

CTRE stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.