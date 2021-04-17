65,802 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,499,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 982,859 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

