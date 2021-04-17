705 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $276.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.