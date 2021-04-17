842 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

KSU stock opened at $257.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.63. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

