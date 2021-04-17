971 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $390.63. 1,289,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

