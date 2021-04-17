9,740 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $32.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

