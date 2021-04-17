ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.