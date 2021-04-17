Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,046 shares of company stock worth $1,339,626. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

