Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 3,856,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,494,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

