Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

ADMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

