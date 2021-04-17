Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

Shares of ADMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

