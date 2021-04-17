Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $14.78 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

