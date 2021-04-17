Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $190.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

