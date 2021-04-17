Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

TSE AAV opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

