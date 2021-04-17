Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $238,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

NYSE O opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.