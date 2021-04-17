AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.68

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 6402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

