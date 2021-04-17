Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 16,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFMD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

