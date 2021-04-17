Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.22.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $65.31 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

