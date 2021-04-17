Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aflac have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's U.S segment has been performing well and buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business will fortify this business. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners underlines its commitment to maintain a world-class investment platform that will generate solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Expense saving initiative by the company will aid its bottom line. A strong balance sheet with sound capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. The company has been hiking its dividend for 38 consecutive years and intends to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are squeezing the company's margins. Stressed Japan business is another concern.”

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 513,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Aflac by 28.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

