Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $511.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.26 million. Air Lease reported sales of $511.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 644,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,964. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

