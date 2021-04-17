Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €103.68 ($121.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €87.43. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

