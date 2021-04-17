Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.03. Akouos shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 327 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akouos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 174,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

