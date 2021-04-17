Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AA stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

