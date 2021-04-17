Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.22

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.22 and last traded at $163.99, with a volume of 253653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 243.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 988,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 701,261 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the first quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

